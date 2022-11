Not Available

Three people--Florencia, Perfecto, and Ever--thrill-kill a couple of people and photograph it. Ever accidentally leaves the photos where the crew's boss, Adolfo, finds them. Adolfo is the son of a wealthy sugar plantation owner and philanthropist who is bed-ridden due to a blood disorder that requires frequent transfusions from healthy young men. So Adolfo blackmails the trio with the photos and gets them to find his father Roberto the blood he needs where they can.