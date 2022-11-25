Not Available

Pure Data Read as Pure Data

    PURE DATA READ AS PURE DATA can be envisaged as an observation of the machine by itself, proposing a physical experience of the numeric data and its different languages and contents. In the video version, as a tautological process, the content of the Pure Data application is read as pure data that are directly displayed as sounds and pixels. This is a concrete exploration of the binary code and its intrinsic qualities (structure, logic, rhythm, redundancy, compression) immediately returned by the computer in the form of visual and sound flows. A direct immersion in the heart of digital abstractions.

