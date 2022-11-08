Pure Friendship

Not Available

The story happens at the factory where there are always cupid flying around shooting his bow to inspire romantic love story, but this time it is a comedy love of friendship between Pat and May. Both of them has their own lovers, but there is an obstacles and complicate situation along the story that makes them break up. One day, the new manager comes and set up new rules and competition in the factory. This gives Pat and May an opportunity to work together and get closer to each other.