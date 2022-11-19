Not Available

Mayhem is the most notorious group in the annals of black metal. Their nearly 25 years of band history are characterized not only by uncompromising and brutal music, but also by suicide, murder, arson, and many other scandals. Revered by their fans, Mayhem are feared and loathed by the mainstream public. 'Pure Fucking Mayhem' is a 90+ minute DVD documentary featuring exclusive interviews with current and former members of Mayhem. This documentary attains a maximum of authenticity with its rich, often unreleased footage.