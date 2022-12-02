Not Available

For 13 seasons Walter Payton inspired wonder in all those who had the privilege to watch him play. Now you can relive the story of the NFL's All-Time leading rusher. From humble beginnings to Mississippi, through record-setting performances at Jackson State, to stardom with Chicago Bears, Pure Payton takes a unique and inside look at the astounding journey and career of Walter Payton. Along with rare interviews and college footage, Pure Payton also includes the most comprehensive collection of Payton's pro football highlights. Payton retired from Pro Football in 1987, yet even today the NFL's rushing record book still reads like his own personal diary. Pure Payton takes a look back at this rare story of longevity, inspiration, and achievement.