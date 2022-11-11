Pure White

Not Available

Mashiro Shibutani and her family live in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture. She spends her days by tending to her father’s bicycle store and taking care of her pet dog. She has a minor mental disability, but it doesn't affect her daily life. One day, she visits a shrine for her older brother's wedding. There, she meets photographer Keiichi Yui who came from Tokyo. Mashiro Shibutani accidentally presses the shutter button on Keiichi’s camera, which he left with her for a short while. Keiichi is fascinated by the pictures which Mashiro took on accident. Because of this, they get closer.