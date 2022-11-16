Purgatory Road

Not Available

Helpless to stop a thief from stealing his father’s modest nest egg, Travis grows up blaming himself for his parents’ suicide. Becoming a priest who operates a highway confessional with his ambivalent brother, Michael, he offers sage advice to chosen sinners while raining death on unrepentant thieves. Into the world of this antagonistic duo comes Mary Francis, a deranged young woman with psychopathic tendencies who kills a thief who threatens to expose the decidedly un-holy siblings. Filled with gratitude, Travis invites the woman into their sacred world which begins a chain of carnage-laced events that threaten to destroy the brothers’ bloody, decades-long partnership.