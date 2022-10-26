Allide experienced The Great Terror under Stalin’s regime, and decades after her hometown people were deported to Siberia, she lives alone in an isolated house. One night, she finds a young woman in her yard – Zara has just escaped from the claws of the Russian mafia that held her as a sex slave. Survivors both, Aliide and Zara engage in unearthing each other’s motives and gradually, and their stories merge into one, revealing the tragedy of a family during the cruelest years in Estonian history.
|Peter Franzén
|Hans Pekk
|Krista Kosonen
|Ingel
|Tommi Korpela
|Martin Truu
|Kristjan Sarv
|Pasa
|Jarmo Mäkinen
|Lavrenti
|Jaanika Arum
|Katia
