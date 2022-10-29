Purim: The Lot

Not Available

Drama - The time is the 4th century B.C.E. and Persia is one of the most powerful nations in the Middle East with its beautiful capital, Shushan, a jewel in the crown of King Ahasuerus. Everyone enjoys peace and harmony, except the treacherous Haman, the King's chief adviser. One day he decides to exterminate all Persian Jews. Queen Esther and her wise Uncle Mordechai thwart his treacherous plot. Jewish victory over Haman is now widely celebrated by all Jews during the holiday of Purim.