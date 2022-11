Not Available

Indian film greats Meena Kumari, Dharmendra, Anita Guha and Mehmood take the leads in this classic tale of star-crossed lovers forced to marry others. Prakash and Purnima end up with very different lives than they'd planned for, but when both of their spouses die in a car crash, they're presented with a new chance for happiness. Will the pair seize the opportunity, or will they succumb to the obstacles still before them?