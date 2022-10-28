Puro Mula (The Dumbass)

Not Available

Joel Fonseca is a 28 year old slacker who gets up every morning to drink beer and play his guitar. One day his routine is interrupted by his older sister who asks him to take care of her 6 year old kid. Joel thinks he can handle it but things get complicated when the kid disappears from the house. Joel will have to spend the rest of his day trying to find his nephew around his neighborhood before his sister finds out. Along this quest, he runs into different people from his past that will make him realize that he hasn't changed in the past ten years. Joel starts to think that it's time for a change. If only he could find his nephew...