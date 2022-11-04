Purple Darts

Not Available

In an attempt to seize the famous Tai Hsuan Book of Swords the outlaws Wang, Ku, Lu and Pai Feng attack the Hsia Tien Tsai Mansion and slaughter all righteous opponents. Only Hsia’s baby daughter survives and the dying mother leaves a message in blood to urge her to take revenge once she is grown up. Trained by a hermit she sets out and kills Pai. But his son, unaware of his father’s evil deeds challenges her. She promised to let him kill her once she has finished her mission of vengeance. Soon the swordsman and a mysterious couple become her allies as she terminates foe after foe. Then the final stand-off dawns.