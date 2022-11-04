Not Available

Purple Darts

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Union Film Company

In an attempt to seize the famous Tai Hsuan Book of Swords the outlaws Wang, Ku, Lu and Pai Feng attack the Hsia Tien Tsai Mansion and slaughter all righteous opponents. Only Hsia’s baby daughter survives and the dying mother leaves a message in blood to urge her to take revenge once she is grown up. Trained by a hermit she sets out and kills Pai. But his son, unaware of his father’s evil deeds challenges her. She promised to let him kill her once she has finished her mission of vengeance. Soon the swordsman and a mysterious couple become her allies as she terminates foe after foe. Then the final stand-off dawns.

Cast

Ou WeiWang Yi-chou
Tung Li
Cho Kin
Tai Leung
Liu Wai

View Full Cast >

Images