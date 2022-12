Not Available

A seraphic creature named Vyva - both Queen of Sheba, Moon Pythia, Spider-Woman and Mary Magdalene - offers kisses, caresses and jewelry to a man coming out of her dream box ... and who could be Jesus. Bewitching and sacred electroacoustic music, incantatory gestures, murmured texts, deliciously supersaturated decor of precious objects. Everything clicks, in visual and sound volutes, for an invitation to the Purple dream.