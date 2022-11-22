Purpose of Cohabitation

Not Available

Seunggu and yunhye to enjoy the married life. Photographer seunggu they are getting older while the commute neighbors of passion and Sell a glance that was a signal waiting car ahead suffers because of the huge repair costs. Yunhye not busy managing the body is to go to the gym to exercise unfailingly hear the breakup talk of a charge taejun PT. Taejun where his girlfriend was not living in the house and to cast out the kit and parting ohgal taejun yunhye is trying to cover the labor costs of the three seunggu let their honeymoon house one room.