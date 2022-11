Not Available

I am a teacher! And you are a student! During school days, the first girl Daebeom fell in love with was a practice teacher. He hit on her daringly but she did nothing but treat him like a child. Grown up Daebeom always wants to see her again and one day he heard news that she will attend this alumni reunion. Daebeom decides to seduce her at the reunion. I should sleep with her!