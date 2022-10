Not Available

Dongchul, who is managing a small bar, is always enthusiastic about his school reunions. One day, Yujin, who has never showed up to a reunion, shows up at his bar. Her baby face and vitality make her unlike other married women and all the men fall for her, especially Dongchul. They start a relationship but it abruptly flames out due to the sudden arrival of Dongchul’s wife. As they get to know each other's secrets, will their love be allowed to grow?