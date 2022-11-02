Pursuit for Happiness

Not Available

In a rented apartment in Belgrade lives Srećko, who always plays the same combination of lotteries in the hope to win a premium one day. Local seller of lottery tickets, Višnja, is In him the love him. One evening, Srecko gets premium worth of several million euros. Helpless Srećko looses his ticket and his memory. However, the winning lottery paper, by unfortunate circumstances, reaches the hands of Žile and Sale, the owner of the local cafes. Unprepared to manage this money, they go to the Greek island Corfu in the hopes that will inspired them for a business. Two suspicious Belgrade "businessman" fallow them to Corfu to steal them the ticket.