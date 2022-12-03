Not Available

The Rise of George Washington explores two dynamic themes: Washington's belief in Providence, and indeed the incredible protection of higher powers that allowed Washington to escape near-death experiences; and the growth of character of a man who shed the shallow vanity of youth in pursuit of honor. George Washington made himself into a man capable of founding the most powerful nation in the world. In Pursuit of Honor we explore his early military career in the French & Indian War and understand how these experiences shaped his approach to the Revolution. We see how his management of Mount Vernon prepared him to administer the Continental Army.