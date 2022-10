Not Available

After an elderly hospital patient dies, a nurse tries unsuccessfully to contact the next of kin. Later, a social worker continues the effort but finds only the neighbor who was feeding the patient’s dogs. A county investigator fails to locate any relatives and ultimately must process the belongings in the decedent’s home. Meanwhile, we follow a frail man’s discharge from the hospital and an older woman’s day spent running errands and trying to stay cool during a heat wave.