Pursuit of Truth: Adult Surviors of Child Sexual Abuse Seeking Justice

Chronicling the struggles of adult survivors of child sex abuse to seek justice against their abusers, Pursuit of Truth shines a bright light on the legal system’s shocking suppression of survivors’ right to establish the truth behind their abuse. The film removes the blindfolds to expose the shameful secret that despite the epidemic of childhood sex abuse in this county, our justice system too often obstructs survivors and permits their abusers to escape unscathed. The film centers on the plight of survivors who have sought legal redress against their abusers and the story is told in large part from the survivors’ perspectives. In their own words, the survivors describe in moving and explicit terms their personal journeys to obtain justice and the obstacles that blocked their paths. The film also features interviews with experts in the litigation of child sex abuse cases who collectively weigh in on the fundamental flaws in the system and recommend needed reforms.