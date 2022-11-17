Not Available

Life seemed simple for single babe Clea... work by day, club by night. Until her run in with the dreadlocked vampire Blake! Bitten and bruised, Clea's world turns upside down as she dies and returns undead as a flesh-hungry vampire. Now Clea learns the bloodsucker ways as hearts are eaten and the homeless are beaten. But vamp-leader Lucio has other plans, including a bloodlust (and thrust) on Clea's sensational body. Ready to get sticky? Humor and Horror collide as a nightmare for Clea becomes a struggle of EVIL in Purveyors of Blood! A micro-epic of SOV proportions! Criminally unreleased for almost 20 years, Remele's Purveyors of Blood makes its incredible debut on this exclusive DVD. It's the perfect flesh to sink your teeth into (if you can handle the hunger!)