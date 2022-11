Not Available

After a series of unfortunate events, TV subscription collector Pero falls into a deep emotional crisis from which he cannot escape. His only goal is - spiritual peace and, if possible - revenge. People he holds responsible are randomly chosen citizens of the Pusca Bistra village. After he accidently finds out certain facts, Pero finds irrefutable evidence about unhonorable acts of Pusca's citizens and accidently blackmails the entire village.