2009

Push

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 5th, 2009

Studio

Summit Entertainment

After his father, an assassin, is brutally murdered, Nick Gant vows revenge on Division, the covert government agency that dabbles in psychic warfare and experimental drugs. Hiding in Hong Kong's underworld, Nick assembles a band of rogue psychics dedicated to destroying Division. Together with Cassie, a teenage clairvoyant, Nick goes in search of a missing girl and a stolen suitcase that could be the key to accomplishing their mutual goal.

Cast

Dakota FanningCassie Holmes
Camilla BelleAlyssa English
Djimon HounsouAgent Henry Carver
Maggie SiffTeresa Stowe
Cliff CurtisHook
Joel GretschNick's Father

