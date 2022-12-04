Not Available

Pushing Forward

    What does it mean to “skateboard like a girl?” How do we get more voices talking about women’s skateboarding? Vanessa Torres invites us in to explain how seeing yourself in skateboarding can give you the confidence to finally drop in. In 2020, skateboarding is set to enter the mainstream on a global scale like it never has before — in Pushing Forward, we’re asking and answering the real, authentic, and relevant questions that define the present-day state of skate before it changes forever.

