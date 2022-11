Not Available

A true-to-life stories of Filipinos living with HIV. There's Samuel, an OFW who is forced to come home; Alfred, who reconnects with an old flame; Sonia, who has a drug problem; Mark, the gay son of an affluent lawyer; Victor, a breadwinner raised by a single mother; and Mama Josie, a transwoman who owns a beauty salon. Aside from the common thread of the disease, they also have to deal with prejudice on a daily basis.