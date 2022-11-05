1950

Milton the cat is walking down the street and notices a yard full of delicious milk, birds, and fish not realizing it is guarded by Pluto. He shows his inferior minded pal Richard the set up and both help themselves to the goodies but are chased out by Pluto. From that point on, they try to get into the yard without waking Pluto using such tactics as sling-shooting Pluto out of the yard with his hammock and underwater diving for fish with a makeshift diving helmet.