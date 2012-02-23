Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos

Puss in Boots is on a mission to recover the Princess' stolen ruby from the notorious French thief, Whisperer. Reluctantly accompanied by three little kittens, Three Diablos, Puss must tame them before they endanger the mission.
|Gilles Marini
|Captain Of The Guard / Paolo The Squire (voice)
|Chris Miller
|Food Prisoner (voice)
|Walt Dohrn
|Water Prisoner (voice)
|Bret Marnell
|Toilet Paper Prisoner (voice)
|Miles Christopher Bakshi
|Gonzalo / Sir Timoteo (voice)
|Nina Zoe Bakshi
|Perla (voice)
