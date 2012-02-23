2012

Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 23rd, 2012

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

Puss in Boots is on a mission to recover the Princess' stolen ruby from the notorious French thief, Whisperer. Reluctantly accompanied by three little kittens, Three Diablos, Puss must tame them before they endanger the mission.

Cast

Gilles MariniCaptain Of The Guard / Paolo The Squire (voice)
Chris MillerFood Prisoner (voice)
Walt DohrnWater Prisoner (voice)
Bret MarnellToilet Paper Prisoner (voice)
Miles Christopher BakshiGonzalo / Sir Timoteo (voice)
Nina Zoe BakshiPerla (voice)

Images