Puss n' Toots

1942

Tom is playing with Jerry when someone delivers a cute lady cat for Mammy to take care of. Tom is smitten at first sight, and primps a bit. He offers a fish and a canary, but she's not interested. He then retrieves Jerry (filed under "M" in a filing cabinet), again proving unusually competent. He does several magic tricks with Jerry, producing him in a box of chocolates and Toots' bow, and finally tucking Jerry behind him. While trapped there, Jerry grabs a hat and uses the hat pin to even the score a bit. He runs away to a record changer, and gets Tom caught up in the machinery. With Tom thoroughly defeated (and the machine thoroughly broken), Jerry primps a bit himself, kisses Toots, and sashays into his hole