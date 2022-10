Not Available

Taishô's father is a supermodel cat, and everybody believes that Taishô will be a supermodel as well. His family has great expectations of him, because he is the eldest son, but he can't bear all the pressure and runs away from home. Unfortunately, he has no clue how to survive on his own, having always been fed and pampered as a model cat. Taishô passes from one job to another, homeless, until he finds his place in a noodle shop, where he becomes a successful cook.