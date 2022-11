Not Available

Three curvaceous go-go dancers (Kei Mizutani, Nao Eguchi and Yukari Nunokawa) on a rampage, looking for a big bag of cash that might be hidden in the kitchen of wheelchair-bound gangster. Director Ryuichi Honda keeps it flush with 60s flavors, mood-indigo music, paisley-print fashions in dayglo colors, outrageous zooms and dizzying pans, and best of all, it looks like it was made on a budget of 10 dollars - and when the money ran out the film ended.