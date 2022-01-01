Пусть всё горит

Not Available

With songs like This World Is Sick and Sad Bitch, IC3PEAK had acquired a reputation for laying bare the malaise of many Russian millennials. By the time they reached Voronezh, the group already had been briefly detained in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk for unclear reasons and had seen a string of performances canceled. Now, a December 6, 2018 police investigation into alleged food poisoning at the Voronezh billiards club where IC3PEAK was scheduled to perform looked like it might lead to the same. In Let It All Burn, Russian filmmaker and TV journalist Andrey Loshak went behind the scenes to document the club and band’s struggle with local police and officials over the right to perform.