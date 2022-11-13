Not Available

After “Heat”, it is the second short feature film directed by Agata Trzebuchowska, who is known as the leading actress in Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Ida”. Her proposal is unobvious and intriguing cinema, full of understatement, tension and a peculiar, inimitable atmosphere. The protagonist of “Vacancy” is Anna (Agnieszka Podsiadlik), a quite ordinary resident of a gated housing estate. One day, the woman takes a look inside an unfinished house opposite her own and makes a spontaneous decision to stay there. She begins to observe her family members and neighbours form her hiding spot. Not only does she discover their lesser and greater secrets but, above all, learns more about herself.