Where faith meets practice former Methodist Pastor Ted Dotts finds himself facing the biggest challenge of his life, his own death. After being diagnosed with prostate cancer he has decided to forego treatment. Ted and his wife Betty fought for civil rights in the 60's in Texas, and were denied the right to adopt an African American child. In 1993 Ted became the founder of the Lubbock chapter of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. Now he and his wife Betty reflect on a life well lived, a legacy of love, and Ted's transition into death. Ted's faith and all that he lived for is encompassed in the Wesleyan Covenant Prayer. 'Put me to doing, put me to suffering'.