Put Your Big Black Cock in My Ass

Not Available

Oh Brother! That ain’t never gonna fit. A superb cast of white hoes and big dicked brothers that would impress even Snoop Dog, get well jiggy with it. Nicely oiled up and on all fours Tori Black (no pun intended) and Tara Lynn Foxx and girls get treated to creampies and some serious rim splitting hardcore by da boyz in da hood. With open mouths and closed eyes they take what’s cumming to them in the face. Filmed on location in LA there is a load of poolside pumping and in ya face close ups of well creamy white butts getting’ plugged by 100% all American black beef.