Not Available

Each year dozens of trans women are murdered with impunity in Colombia. Their only crime: daring to be themselves in a world that stigmatizes them and therefore suffering the ridicule, the fear and the exclusion, leaving them almost no alternative for employment than to be whores or hairdressers. Alondra, Diana, Charlotte, Luisa Fernanda, Sharon, Valeria and other Girls open the doors of their homes, their jobs, their parties, jokes, laughter and dreams ...