Puteri, a 9-year-old who grew up in a modest life. Her mother, Suraya only do sewing for a living, so she never asks for anything because she was aware of their hardship. Her classmate, Sarah often showcase collections of story books such as Cinderella, Snow White, Frozen & Beauty and The Beast. From then on, Puteri kept wanting to have a beautiful dress as she saw it in the books. She expressed her wish to have such a dress. As a result of the fabric collection, Suraya has produced a pair of dresses for the Puteri. Although it's not from an expensive materials, Puteri liked the dress her mother had made. Puetri tells Sarah that she already has a pretty dress. But Sarah didn't believe it.