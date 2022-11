Not Available

This film is about Nora, who once a factory worker had refused the proposal of Prince Faizal. Prince Farid, younger brother of Prince Faizal, felt uneasy when his brother proposal was rejected. Furthermore his brother was deeply in love with Nora. So he intend to patch up both party once more. As for Nora, she was looking forward for the love of a cameraman, Zul but this guy have someone else in his heart, Lisa.