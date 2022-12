Not Available

The sudden implementation of demonetisation rattles the country, and a few black money hoarders in Kerala are trying their best to save their void currencies by hook or crook. Kasaragod-based financier Nithyananda Shenoy also gets embroiled in it, and drawn into the scene are also a few underprivileged folk in Kochi. Dramatic situations surrounding the hotchpotch ensue, as each one tries to set their lives straight.