Not Available

Puthiya Mugham

  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Krishnakumar is a resident of an agraharam in Kalpathi. Along with his studies, he pursues a career as a percussionist and teaches the mridangam to local students. He is in love with a girl—the daughter of a family friend. Their relationship is not only approved, but supported by both families. Kichu moves on to the city of Kochi (Ernakulam) to enroll at an engineering college. The villain - Sudhi - is a senior student and the youngest of three brothers; he pursues a real estate business and routine crimes associated with it. In all his villainous endeavours on the campus he is supported by his brothers.

Cast

Prithviraj SukumaranKrishnakumar
BalaSudhi
PriyamaniAnjana Sivaraman
Meera NandanSreedevi
SudheeshVarghese
Nedumudi VenuKichan's father

View Full Cast >

Images