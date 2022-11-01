Puthiya Mugham

Not Available

Krishnakumar is a resident of an agraharam in Kalpathi. Along with his studies, he pursues a career as a percussionist and teaches the mridangam to local students. He is in love with a girl—the daughter of a family friend. Their relationship is not only approved, but supported by both families. Kichu moves on to the city of Kochi (Ernakulam) to enroll at an engineering college. The villain - Sudhi - is a senior student and the youngest of three brothers; he pursues a real estate business and routine crimes associated with it. In all his villainous endeavours on the campus he is supported by his brothers.