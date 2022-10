Not Available

Louis Pothen (Mammootty) is an all rounder. He is divorce lawyer, he participates in live TV channel debates on various topics, and he is a film critic, too. His wife Vasuki Iyer (Nayantara) is a Kathakali artist, and together with his school-going daughter, they live in a city highrise. The story further focuses on an incident that sort of transformed the lively Vasuki into an introvert. What follows is a dramatic exploration of Vasuki's recent past and how she gets over it.