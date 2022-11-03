Puthiya Paravai

Not Available

Gopal (Sivaji Ganesan), a rich businessman returns to Ooty from Malaysia on ship. In his journey he accidentally meets Latha (B.Saroja Devi) and her father (VK Ramaswamy). When a rich business man (Gopal). In Ooty he meets Latha and her father while watching horse race. He invites them to his house for stay. Gopal falls in love with Latha and she reciprocates it. With the concurrence of her father, he decides to marry Latha. In the betrothel ceremony, Chitra (Sowcar Janaki) appears and claim that Gopal married her in Malaysia. Betrothel ceremony stops. Rangan (M.R.Radha) claiming to be paternal uncle of Chitra supports the claim. Gopal claims that the lady was not her first wife Chitra but she looks like Chitra. He tells that Chitra died in a train accident in Malaysia. No one believes him. He goes through a heavy emotional trauma before finding out the truth about the people around him. When the relationship between him and Latha was about to break the truth was revealed.