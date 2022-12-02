Puthu Vazhvu

Not Available

Vaikuntam is a lad who lives in a village. He is a good singer and in love with a lass Nagammal. But Nagammal's brother is against their love. One day he ties Vaikundam to a tree. Vaikundam was rescued by a rich woman who was passing that way. She takes Vaikundam to her city. When she came to know that Vaikundam is talented in singing, she promotes him as a singer. She renames him as Geethamani. He becomes famous and also rich. He neglects his parents and ill treats them. His lover Nagammal tries to commit suicide because of his behaviour. How Geethamani realises his delusion and reconciles with his parents and Nagammal forms the rest of the story.