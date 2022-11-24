Puthuvai Managaram

Not Available

The film tells the story of fraternal twins Giri (Mammootty) and Gowri (Nadia Moidu), who lost their parents in an accident early in life. They grew up together in an orphanage, inseparable. And when they grew rich, they set up an accident rescue unit in Puducherry in memories of their parents. They have even learnt mountaineering to carry out rescue operations. Their team consists of characters played by Saiju Kurup, Anoop Chandran and Bijukkuttan, and good for nothing ambulance-chasing lawyer named Lawrence (Suraj Venjaramoodu).