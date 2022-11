Not Available

Putih is an adaptation of the Malay classic folklore Bawang Putih Bawang Merah. Putih can be considered the Malay folklore version of Cinderella, where good and evil collides. It tells the story of a pretty, smart and kindhearted young woman who manages to escape her evil stepmother and stepsister and marry her Prince Charming. Her wisdom and conscience also makes her a role model as a woman, daughter and wife.