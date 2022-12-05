Putin's Girls

Not Available

Putin has to be the luckiest dictator ever. He is supreme ruler of a country that has the most beautiful and nastiest girls in the world living there. I believe that when girls in Russia turn 18 they must report and spend some special time with him to get their 'Putin Seal Of Approval.' I also believe that he is getting bored with his Russian girls and this is the reason he has started to invade other countries. So sit back and watch these nasty little girls get the Russian fucked out of them!