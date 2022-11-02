Not Available

Puttintiki Ra Chelli

    Sivanna (Arjun) and Lakshmi (Swati) are siblings. Their parents die when they were kids. Sivanna took the entire responsibility of raising his sister. Lakshmi falls in love with Ajay (Srinath). Sivanna marry off his sister to Ajay. But Ajay's family member is against to this marriage. When Ajay leaves abroad for an assignment, family of Ajay plots a conspiracy on Lakshmi and accuses her of having an extramarital affair with the car driver.Ajay believes in his mother and starts abusing Lakshmi. When Sivanna comes to know about it, he offers to take her back to his home. But she refuses. The rest of the film is all about how Sivanna finds out evidence to prove the innocence of his sister.

    Cast

    		Arjun Sarja
    		Meena
    		Madhumitha
    		Ananth
    		Shivaji Raja
    		Sana

