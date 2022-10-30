Not Available

A “putzel” is a “little putz” and for Walter Himmelstein (an endearing Jack Carpenter), being known by that nickname does not exactly bode well for an exciting life amongst the go-getters of New York City. But that is quite okay with young Walter — he is a homebody, perfectly content to remain within the familiar confines of his mundane life on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, seeing in his Uncle Sid’s (John Pankow) smoked-fish emporium a comfortable future among the salmon. Until, that is, his married uncle takes up with the vivacious Sally (Melanie Lynskey), throwing Walter’s succession plans into disarray…