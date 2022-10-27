Not Available

Puzzle

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

High school student Azusa (Kaho) jumps off from the rooftop of a school building, but she survives. One month later, the school is taken over by group of people wearing bizarre masks. A pregnant teacher is imprisoned, while the head director of the school and male students disappear. Azusa then finds pieces of a puzzle in an envelope given to her by classmate Shigeo (Shuhei Nomura). The puzzle pieces holds the key to solve the case. Azusa chases after Shigeo and she sees something which is unimaginable.

Cast

KahoAzusa
Shuhei NomuraShigeo yuasa
Kazuya TakahashiMitome
Kokone SasakiYasuda
Fumika Baba
Ryûzô TanakaTakai

View Full Cast >

Images