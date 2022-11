Not Available

In a post apocalyptic world where technology is outlawed, Walter, a reclusive scientist, secretly creates a self-aware android, "Puzzlehead". Jealously erupts when Puzzlehead wins the affection of Julia, the beautiful shopgirl that Walter has longed for. The resulting sci-fi love triangle is a Frankensteinian fable that traps all three in a web of deception and the ultimate betrayal.