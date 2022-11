Not Available

Experience the pulse-pounding drama as Nick DeVore and other premier telemark skiers carve up virgin powder on awesome backcountry slopes, from British Columbia and Baffin Island to the Chugach Mountains, the Wasatch Range and beyond. Other skiers joining in the fun include Darrell Finlayson, Charlie Cannon, Misha Zitkova, Dave Stratton, Will Cardamone, Jonah Howell, Noah Howell and more.